RAWALPINDI - A hardcore terrorist was killed by the security forces during in an intelligence based oper­ation in District Awaran, Ba­lochistan. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR), on a credible lead with re­gards to presence of a hide out of terrorists involved in recent IED attacks in the area, a heli­borne Force was used to san­itise the area which surprised the terrorists. A large cache of weapons and ammunition has also been seized. Security Forc­es of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inim­ical elements to disrupt hard earned peace in the province.