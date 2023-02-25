RAWALPINDI - A hardcore terrorist was killed by the security forces during in an intelligence based operation in District Awaran, Balochistan. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on a credible lead with regards to presence of a hide out of terrorists involved in recent IED attacks in the area, a heliborne Force was used to sanitise the area which surprised the terrorists. A large cache of weapons and ammunition has also been seized. Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements to disrupt hard earned peace in the province.
