RAWALPINDI - Several leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf voluntarily courted their arrest in Rawalpindi as PTI’s‘fill the prison’ drive entered third day on Friday. Following similar political shows in Lahore and Peshawar, the PTI’s court arrest campaign reached Rawalpindi. PTI leaders including Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Sadaqat Abbasi and Zulfi Bukhari voluntarily presented themselves for arrests.
The fill the jail drive was started from Lahore where PTI leader including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Khan Swati, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema courted their arrests. The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched by party chief Imran Khan in protest over ‘violations of the fundamental rights.’
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan lauded PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leadership for a massive turnout in ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’. The former prime minister in his tweet congratulated the KP PTI parliamentarians for leading the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from the front. “Leadership and PTI workers walking to court arrest in Peshawar and breaking the chains of fear,” Imran tweeted on Friday.
Also, Imran Khan on Friday claimed that attempts were being made to sabotage findings of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing failed assassination attempt on his life. “If anyone still has any doubts about who was responsible for my assassination attempt, just see what is happening with the JIT report submitted before the anti terrorist court. Attempts to sabotage findings of the JIT in its report through deliberate tampering are now underway,” he tweeted.
“Prosecutor General, after an indep inquiry, found 4 officers guilty of destroying evidence & asked for action against them. But powerful forces have made Punjab Caretaker govt reconstitute the JIT to include all 4 of these officers with one of them, Syed Khurram Ali, as Convener. “