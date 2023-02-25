Share:

RAWALPINDI - Several leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf voluntari­ly courted their arrest in Rawalpin­di as PTI’s‘fill the prison’ drive en­tered third day on Friday. Following similar political shows in Lahore and Peshawar, the PTI’s court ar­rest campaign reached Rawalpin­di. PTI leaders including Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Sadaqat Abbasi and Zulfi Bukhari voluntarily presented themselves for arrests.

The fill the jail drive was start­ed from Lahore where PTI leader including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Khan Swati, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema courted their arrests. The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched by par­ty chief Imran Khan in protest over ‘violations of the fundamen­tal rights.’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan lauded PTI’s Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leadership for a massive turnout in ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’. The former prime minis­ter in his tweet congratulated the KP PTI parliamentarians for leading the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from the front. “Leadership and PTI workers walk­ing to court arrest in Peshawar and breaking the chains of fear,” Imran tweeted on Friday.

Also, Imran Khan on Friday claimed that attempts were be­ing made to sabotage findings of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing failed assassination at­tempt on his life. “If anyone still has any doubts about who was re­sponsible for my assassination at­tempt, just see what is happening with the JIT report submitted be­fore the anti terrorist court. At­tempts to sabotage findings of the JIT in its report through deliber­ate tampering are now under­way,” he tweeted.

“Prosecutor General, after an in­dep inquiry, found 4 officers guilty of destroying evidence & asked for ac­tion against them. But powerful forc­es have made Punjab Caretaker govt reconstitute the JIT to include all 4 of these officers with one of them, Syed Khurram Ali, as Convener. “