RAWALPINDI    -    Several leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf voluntari­ly courted their arrest in Rawalpin­di as PTI’s‘fill the prison’ drive en­tered third day on Friday. Following similar political shows in Lahore and Peshawar, the PTI’s court ar­rest campaign reached Rawalpin­di. PTI leaders including Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Sadaqat Abbasi and Zulfi Bukhari voluntarily presented themselves for arrests.

The fill the jail drive was start­ed from Lahore where PTI leader including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Khan Swati, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema courted their arrests. The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched by par­ty chief Imran Khan in protest over ‘violations of the fundamen­tal rights.’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan lauded PTI’s Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leadership for a massive turnout in ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’. The former prime minis­ter in his tweet congratulated the KP PTI parliamentarians for leading the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from the front. “Leadership and PTI workers walk­ing to court arrest in Peshawar and breaking the chains of fear,” Imran tweeted on Friday.

Asad Umar's wife moves LHC against PTI leader's 'illegal' detention

Also, Imran Khan on Friday claimed that attempts were be­ing made to sabotage findings of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing failed assassination at­tempt on his life. “If anyone still has any doubts about who was re­sponsible for my assassination at­tempt, just see what is happening with the JIT report submitted be­fore the anti terrorist court. At­tempts to sabotage findings of the JIT in its report through deliber­ate tampering are now under­way,” he tweeted.

“Prosecutor General, after an in­dep inquiry, found 4 officers guilty of destroying evidence & asked for ac­tion against them. But powerful forc­es have made Punjab Caretaker govt reconstitute the JIT to include all 4 of these officers with one of them, Syed Khurram Ali, as Convener. “