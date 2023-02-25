Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad hopes that the Supreme Court will decide a case pertaining to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 10 day.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the apex court would determine who had the authority to give a date for elections and who would face prison over violation.

He claimed that pressure was being ramped up on the judiciary to stop it from performing its constitutional and legal responsibility. Saying the whole nation stood with judiciary, he said PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were targeting the top court.

Mr Ahmad said the National Apex Committee had made it clear that Pakistan could not afford internal instability but it was staying away from fixing the responsibility for election date.

Reacting to objections raised by the ruling parties against two judges of the bench hearing the election date case, he said they were demanding full bench but at the same time expressing reservations against two judges.

Taking a dig at the security protocol of Maryam Nawaz, he asked: “Whether uncle’s austerity measures are not applicable on his niece”. He said the 13-party coalition was running away from elections.