MITHI - Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Lal Dino Mangi has said that the Sindh Information Department is playing an effective role in promoting and publicising the developmental works carried out by the government as well as in image-building. This he said while visiting the Sindh Information Department Tharparkar office on Friday. He added that the Information Department is a crucial institution that plays a fundamental role in positively projecting the government and district administration. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen it on modern lines so that work would be done according to the demands of the time. Adding that the Sindh Information Department serves as a bridge between the public, media organizations, and government institutions.