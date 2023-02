Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least six people were killed and nine were injured in traffic ac­cident on Friday late night on M-5 Motorway near Rukan­pur, Rahim Yar Khan. Accord­ing to Pakistan Television, the terrible accident happened when a rashly driven passenger van collided with a jeep due to speeding. As a result, at least six people died on the spot while as many as nine others were in­jured in the same accident.