ISLAMABAD - EDSP Diplomatic Enclave Zaheer Arshad visited various duty points including the entrances of Red Zone and Diplomatic Enclave and reviewed security arrangements, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, SSP Security visited different points of red zone and diplomatic enclave and met the officials of Islamabad capital police performing duties and issued instructions to enhance security and remain alert on duty.

SP said that Islamabad Capital Police will not allow disruption of law and order in the federal capital and all resources would be used by taking necessary steps to protect the life and property of the citizens.

He further directed the officials to tighten patrolling in their areas and make the checking effective adding that the officer incharge should brief the staff to deal with any law and order situation and check all the duties by themselves, all the personnel deployed on duty should be sent with full kits.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police are always engaged in maintaining the law and order in the federal capital and ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

Meanwhile, he said that special refresher courses for CTD personnel are being arranged with a purpose to combat any untoward situation effectively and to avert any terrorism like incidents. He said that these courses were being organised following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The courses are aimed at enhancing the capabilities of police officers and adopting the best strategy in case of an emergency.

The IGP Islamabad said that the establishment of a special force was crucial to counter any terrorism like incident and combat crime effectively. He said that this force has performed effectively since its inception and it is also playing a vital role in eradicating crime from the city, he maintained.