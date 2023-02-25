LAHORE - A two-day training workshop titled ‘Hybrid warfare: challenges and way forward’ concluded here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Thursday, with the message for building capacity through knowledge and research to meet the challenges of hybrid warfare, being faced by the Pakistani society. The workshop was arranged by the Press Information Centre (PIC), while former special assistant to prime minister and founding director of Peace and Development Unit of Pakistan, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Hussain Nadeem, renowned scholar, researcher and subject expert at Beaconhouse National University Zeshan Zaigham, senior journalists Mansoor Ali Khan, Dilawar Chaudhry, Salman Ghani, Irshad Arif and Sajjad Mir spoke at the event.
