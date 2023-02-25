Share:

LAHORE - A two-day training work­shop titled ‘Hybrid war­fare: challenges and way forward’ concluded here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Thurs­day, with the message for building capacity through knowledge and research to meet the challenges of hybrid warfare, being faced by the Pakistani so­ciety. The workshop was arranged by the Press In­formation Centre (PIC), while former special as­sistant to prime minister and founding director of Peace and Development Unit of Pakistan, Minis­try of Planning, Develop­ment and Reforms, Hus­sain Nadeem, renowned scholar, researcher and subject expert at Beacon­house National University Zeshan Zaigham, senior journalists Mansoor Ali Khan, Dilawar Chaudhry, Salman Ghani, Irshad Arif and Sajjad Mir spoke at the event.