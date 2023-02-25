Share:

SUKKUR - A meeting of Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Muhammad Ali Shaikh was held with Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari in the chair to review the arrangements for the holy month of Ramzan. The meeting was informed that cleanliness, supply of water, and lighting arrangements around mosques and graveyards would start before the holy month of Ramzan. The Administrator said that work of removing encroachment and garbage on the passage of graveyards was being carried out in addition to sprinkling the route with lime.