KARACHI - A suspected robber was killed in an alleged encounter off Superhighway, police said. The SITE-Superhighway Industrial Area police said that the encounter took place at Brohi Goth where after an exchange of firing, an unknown suspect was gunned down while his accomplice managed to escape. The police recovered one pistol along with three rounds. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.