Share:

DUBAI - Topranked Iga Swiatek stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday. The threetime Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Polish player beat Gauff in last year’s French Open final. Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, will face No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in the other semifinal. Swiatek beat Pegula last week to retain her Qatar Open title.