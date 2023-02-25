Share:

FAISALABAD - Traffic police launched a crackdown against pres­sure horns at public trans­port here on Friday. Accord­ing to a spokesperson, the transporters were directed to remove pressure horns installed at their vehicles voluntarily, otherwise le­gal action will be taken against them. He said that a traffic education unit was busy motivating transport­ers about disadvantages of the pressure horns which caused noise pollution by visiting transport stands including general bus stand. He said that steam­ers and flexes were being installed for the awareness of the general public. He said that last chance was being given to transport­ers to remove their instru­ments, in other cases their horns will be confiscated by the traffic police.