Share:

Peshawar - Director General Environmental Protection Agency, Anwar Khan has said that canopy and fruit trees would be planted on GT roadsides to counter the challenge of growing air pollution.

Addressing a function here, the Director General said canopy and large fruit trees on GT roadsides from Chamkani Peshawar to Nowshera would be planted during the spring season due to their significance in combating air pollution and making the environment clean.