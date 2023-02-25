Share:

Peshawar - Tribesmen living in the foot of Tatara hills in Khyber district remember how the environment has changed during the last several decades as there used to be snowfall on their homes, but now the snow falls only above the Tatara peak.

Manjawaranu Kala is a village named after the devotees of a shrine called Masoom Baba in the hilly area, inhabited by Mulagori tribe in Khyber district. With population of a few thousand people, life in the area is tough as children have to walk miles to go to a state-run school and women and men visit the lone basic health unit (BHU) for minor health problems and they have to approach big hospitals in Peshawar for major health complications.

“I remember, we used to remove snow from our rooftops with the help of shovels in winters in our childhood,” said Ali Akbar, 60. However, he added that snow has not fallen on their homes for more than a decade, although the peak of Tatara Mountains, one of the highest in Khyber district, receives snow in each winter.

Tatara hills are located in the middle of several tribes in Khyber district: Afridi, Mulagori, Shinwari, and Shalmani tribes live on its different sides. A zigzag route leading from Peshawar to Tatara hills passes through Warsak Road and onwards Mulagori areas.

Ali Akbar said that the hills in the area, during his childhood time, used to be full of plantation but now deforestation has taken its toll on mountains.

“The mountains were completed under forest cover decades ago, but locals have been cutting wood and trees for their use as fuel. This is why the greenery has faded over time,” he added.

Umeed Khan, a 50-year-old shopkeeper of the area, said that there were more than 80 children of school going age, but the area lacks a school.

He also said that the area’s land is very suitable for orange cultivation but the locals lacked resources to grow the fruit.

“Cultivation requires money because we need seeds, water arrangements for the farming and other necessities. If the government or any private organisation helps the locals, a good quality orange can be produced here,” he added.