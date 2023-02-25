Share:

KARACHI-The Spokesperson of the Sindh Government and Adviser to Sindh CM Sindh on Law, Barrister Murtuza Wahab, has said that all institutions, including the honorable courts, should work within their constitutional ambit and continues saying that unless the country’s interests are put aside over personal interests, the problems will not be resolved. He was talking to the media at the Sindh Assembly media corner on Friday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab further said that the people are undoubtedly passing through the worst of times, so the purpose of political leadership is to save Pakistan. Their only problem is that Imran Khan should be the Prime Minister. It is not a problem but rather a worst-ever problem if he comes into power. It is well known to all that Imran Khan has caused immense damage to this country because of his ego.

After leaving the government, he put all the blame on the establishment. Oh, brother, you were the prime minister. He used to shamelessly say that “I make decisions for the sake of my ego.” While referring to the fill-the-prison (Jail Bharu) movement, Wahab said that the history of the Subcontinent does not find such a movement where a leader gets bail and asks the workers to be arrested. At the same time, his fake man (2 number), Shah Mehmood Qureshi, says the captain told him he doesn’t need to be arrested.

IK is the first leader who says that all his followers go to jail and he will sit at home. In this situation, greetings to his fans whose leader is relaxing at home. Murtuza Wahab told the media that this morning IG Police asked the Jail authorities to tell how many workers of PTI came to be arrested.

Sindh IG was told that they were looking for someone to make an arrest. The Spokesperson of the Sindh Government further said tell me the name of just one leader of PTI Sindh who has offered his arrest. For the sake of Imran, we will provide all the facilities to the arrestees. We had made the jails ready to welcome the guests.

“Someone said to Makhdoom Sahib, go to the prison van and take a picture, even though Khan had told Makhdoom Sahib that you are my number two man (fake man), you should not go for being arrested. But after positioning Parvez Elahi ahead of many, everyone feels insecure in PTI,” Wahab added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the leadership of PMLN did not speak against the Supreme Court. The court is the main pillar of the state. The courts should not interfere in political matters. With due respect, honorable courts do not have the right to rewrite the law. Presently, millions of cases are pending in the courts. The constitutional crisis started in Punjab.

Every institution should work within its limits. The court’s job is to solve the problems in light of the constitution. Millions of pending cases are directly affecting the common person.

Still, our honorable courts prioritize political cases due to which the common person is not getting justice, and the number of cases is also increasing daily.