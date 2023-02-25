Share:

Peshawar - Two persons were killed and one injured when an oil tanker veered off and plunged into a ravine on Karakoram Highway, Upper Kohistan.

According to Police Station Harban, an oil tanker that was en route to Rawalpindi form Gilgit veered off and fell into a gorge within the limits of Harban.

Two persons who were residents of Hunza were killed in the incident and another was injured in the incident. The injured was rushed to Chilas Hospital for emergency treatment and is stated to be in stable condition