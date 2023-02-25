Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistani nationals who were in detention in the Guan­tanamo Bay detention facili­ty were released and repatri­ated to Pakistan, officials said here on Friday. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a press release said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated an extensive in­ter-agency process to facilitate repatriation of Muhammad Ah­mad Rabbani and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani. She said that we are pleased that these Paki­stani nationals have finally re­united with their families.