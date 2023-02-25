ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistani nationals who were in detention in the Guantanamo Bay detention facility were released and repatriated to Pakistan, officials said here on Friday. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a press release said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate repatriation of Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani. She said that we are pleased that these Pakistani nationals have finally reunited with their families.
Share: