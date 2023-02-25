Share:

LARKANA-The members of Sindh Agriculture General Workers Union and Pakistan Sunni Tahreek (PST) took out separate rallies here on Friday against unbearable inflation which after marching through various vital thoroughfares culminated at Jinnah Bagh where the participants also staged two separate protest demonstrations while holding flags of their relevant Union and party shouting slogans against the rulers inefficiency to control price hike.

Usman Chandio, Nazar Ali Ghanghro Abdullah Tagar and others of the Union said that PDM government during their few months rule have increased price hike of daily use commodities to an unbearable level including flour, sugar, Ghee, oil, salt, lentils, vegetables, rice, medicines and other items.

They said their rates have been increased by 200 percent which is beyond the reach of a common man and has forced the poor to undergo hunger and their right to live has become very difficult. The said worst affected are the poor labourers who have been forced to commit suicides. They said massive unemployment has multiplied the issues for the daily wage employees but the government has taken no steps to control increasing prices but only relied on forming useless price control committees which have done nothing as yet.

PST activists Maulana Ali Nawaz Qasmi, Agha Arshad Khuhawar, Akhtiar Ali and others alleged that present rulers are thieves and looters who are doing everything to fill their own stomachs. They said that they have thrown an inflation bomb over the poverty-stricken masses without considering its impact. They said that rulers have become habituals of throwing the night bomb of increasing fuel prices during darkness which has complicated the already crumbling lives whereas the rulers are busy in spending luxurious lives on taxpayers funds. They said looted money has been kept abroad without any benefit to the 22 crore people. They further said that rulers foreign tours should be stopped and foreign exchange must be saved.

They demanded controlling inflation which has broken the back of the poor and provision of relief to the suffering masses.