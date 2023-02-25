Share:

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have been best friends since the formation of the UAE in 1971. Back then, the two countries developed wide-ranging cooperation in various fields. Pakistan was the first country to extend recognition to the UAE and continues to be a major donor of economic and financial assistance to Pakistan.

Such positive relations with the neighboring countries also motivated Pakistani people to move to the UAE for work. As per the 2022 report, approximately 1,280,000 (12.80 lahks) Pakistanis made up around 12.69% of the UAE population. But lately, the Arab Emirates has banned travel to 24 cities in Pakistan and people from these areas are restricted on a visit visa.

It must be noted that thousands of people are employed in the UAE and running their households smoothly. If the UAE didn’t allow these people, it would definitely be hard to support their families financially.

The UAE government imposes a visa ban on these cities because, instead of working, they beg in the UAE, according to some reports. The visa ban earlier was for 22 cities but has now been extended to 24 cities. It was reported that a lot of people from Pakistan who came to work in the UAE ended up begging on the street.

The UAE has strict laws against begging. The anti-begging campaign on numerous occasions also warned people against giving anything to beggars.

Though Pakistan denies all these reports, it is still an embarrassing moment for Pakistan to get banned on a visa from her neighboring country. It seems fake that they go there and beg; people, especially from Skardu and Quetta, never take a single rupee for free, so how can they beg?

The government of Pakistan and the exterior minister must show some proper response to this issue and resolve the issue by convincing the UAE government; otherwise, thousands of families can face several hardships if they are banned from the UAE.

GULSAMEEN HASSAN,

Turbat.