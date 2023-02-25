Share:

LAHORE - After MBBS, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has initiated reforms in nursing by develop­ing a new question bank for Post RN and BSc nursing exams. In this regard, a faculty training programme has been launched on Friday to prepare exam questions using modern methods and techniques. Special workshops will be con­ducted in UHS for this purpose, each to be at­tended by around 30 teachers who will learn how to prepare struc­tured multiple-choice and short-essay ques­tions. The workshops are organized by the UHS Department of Ex­aminations.