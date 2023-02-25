LAHORE - After MBBS, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has initiated reforms in nursing by developing a new question bank for Post RN and BSc nursing exams. In this regard, a faculty training programme has been launched on Friday to prepare exam questions using modern methods and techniques. Special workshops will be conducted in UHS for this purpose, each to be attended by around 30 teachers who will learn how to prepare structured multiple-choice and short-essay questions. The workshops are organized by the UHS Department of Examinations.
Staff Reporter
February 25, 2023
