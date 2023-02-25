ISLAMABAD - The United States has started getting warmer to Pakistan amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
He added: “We believe that a robust trade relationship between the United States and Pakistan is more important than ever to bolster Pakistan’s economic stability as it recovers from devastating floods, while at the same time also providing an opportunity to Americans and to American businesses in this country, exposing them to new markets Pakistani markets in this case.”
These comments were made as Pakistan expects breakthroughs in talks on the US-Pakistan Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).
The two uneasy allies held their first ministerial-level meeting of a Pak-US trade and investment body in seven years this week, where Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar sought greater cooperation in the Information Technology sector. Price referred to the meeting and reiterated the US commitment to “deepening our economic and commercial ties with Pakistan”, adding the trade relationship has “helped both Pakistani industries and consumers”. He pointed out that the US was a leading investor in Pakistan for the past two decades, with investments increasing to 50 per cent in the past year. “US investment in Pakistan is the highest it’s been in over a decade, and US corporations have announced more than $1.5 billion in investment plans in Pakistan since 2019. US companies and their local affiliates, moreover, are among Pakistan’s largest employers, with roughly 80 US companies directly employing more than 120,000 Pakistanis,” the spokesperson added. In the recent months, the US has started to get closer to Pakistan after a period of misunderstandings during Imran Khan’s term as the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the US embassy in Islamabad marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The United States and our allies and partners around the world remain united to support Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable,” said the US embassy in a statement. “Ukraine’s fight is something much bigger. The American people know that if we stand by in the face of such blatant attacks on liberty and democracy and the core principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the world would surely face worse consequences,” it said. It added: “We are joined in this effort by a coalition of more than 50 countries—from North America to Europe to Asia—that are providing military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to help the people of Ukraine.” The US embassy said Russian President Vladimir Putin thought he would roll over Ukraine but “he was wrong.” “One year on, our commitment has not waned. Ukraine has proven their determination to defend their freedom and their skill on the battlefield. And the United States and our allies and partners will continue to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend its people and territory against Russia’s aggression – for as long as it takes,” the embassy said.