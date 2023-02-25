Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States has started getting warmer to Pakistan amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Yesterday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said “robust trade relationship” be­tween the United States and Pa­kistan was important to bolster the latter’s economic stability, especially after last year’s devas­tating floods, and expose Ameri­can businesses to new markets.

He added: “We believe that a ro­bust trade relationship between the United States and Pakistan is more important than ever to bolster Pakistan’s economic sta­bility as it recovers from devas­tating floods, while at the same time also providing an opportu­nity to Americans and to Amer­ican businesses in this country, exposing them to new markets Pakistani markets in this case.”

These comments were made as Pakistan expects break­throughs in talks on the US-Pa­kistan Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

The two uneasy allies held their first ministerial-level meet­ing of a Pak-US trade and invest­ment body in seven years this week, where Commerce Minis­ter Syed Naveed Qamar sought greater cooperation in the Infor­mation Technology sector. Price referred to the meet­ing and reiterated the US commitment to “deepen­ing our economic and com­mercial ties with Pakistan”, adding the trade relation­ship has “helped both Pa­kistani industries and con­sumers”. He pointed out that the US was a leading inves­tor in Pakistan for the past two decades, with invest­ments increasing to 50 per cent in the past year. “US in­vestment in Pakistan is the highest it’s been in over a decade, and US corporations have announced more than $1.5 billion in investment plans in Pakistan since 2019. US companies and their lo­cal affiliates, moreover, are among Pakistan’s largest employers, with roughly 80 US companies directly em­ploying more than 120,000 Pakistanis,” the spokesper­son added. In the recent months, the US has started to get closer to Pakistan after a period of misunderstand­ings during Imran Khan’s term as the Prime Minis­ter. Meanwhile, the US em­bassy in Islamabad marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The United States and our allies and partners around the world remain united to support Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable,” said the US embassy in a state­ment. “Ukraine’s fight is something much bigger. The American people know that if we stand by in the face of such blatant attacks on lib­erty and democracy and the core principles of sover­eignty and territorial integ­rity, the world would surely face worse consequences,” it said. It added: “We are joined in this effort by a coa­lition of more than 50 coun­tries—from North Ameri­ca to Europe to Asia—that are providing military, eco­nomic, and humanitarian assistance to help the peo­ple of Ukraine.” The US em­bassy said Russian Presi­dent Vladimir Putin thought he would roll over Ukraine but “he was wrong.” “One year on, our commitment has not waned. Ukraine has proven their determina­tion to defend their freedom and their skill on the battle­field. And the United States and our allies and partners will continue to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend its people and terri­tory against Russia’s aggres­sion – for as long as it takes,” the embassy said.