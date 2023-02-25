Share:

BUREWALA - A robber was killed in es­cape attempt during ex­change of fire with police in the limits of Luddan police station. According to po­lice, the slain accused rob­ber was wanted in various charges of murder, abetting to murder and robbery. As per details shared by the police, three unidentified robbers fled after snatch­ing motorbike and cash from a citizen. In prompt action, the police cordoned off entire area before rush­ing to the location where it confronted robbers near Bhandi Jateera. The rob­bers started firing as soon as they saw the police, in response to which the police retaliated by tak­ing cover behind a wall. “Meanwhile, one of the robbers was killed by firing of his accomplices and the police van was also severe­ly damaged,” added the of­ficial. Two robbers escaped by taking advantage of the darkness of the night. The police seized the dead ban­dit’s body with weapon used by him before shifting it to DHQ Hospital. DPO Ve­hari Muhammad Esa Khan announced to give certifi­cates and other rewards to the policemen who partici­pated in the encounter.