The first two days of the Jail bharo (fill up jails) movement look to have resulted in a tepid response from both party workers and higher leadership alike. The first day in Lahore saw party workers successfully apprehended, but the second one in Peshawar ended up with a mini demonstration and little else.

It is clear that no matter what party leadership claims, there have been questions on the efficacy of this strategy and whether it will really be committed to by those at the top such as Chairman Imran Khan. The former PM sought bail for cases against him right before the movement was launched, which indicates that PTI does not yet intend for its chairman to be apprehended.

But even beyond that, there is a lack of clarity over what the movement aims at achieving. It is clear that this is an attempt to discredit cases against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders that could lead to potential incarcerations. If they manage to undermine the entire process in front of their support bases, the actual cases and their outcomes might not dent popularity as much. But whether this will work is still unclear.

So far Imran Khan and PTI have been successful in retaining their core support base regardless of their narrative of accountability tarnished as a result of the cases during their government. But for everyone else, the movement to volunteer arrests is not likely to bring more votes to PTI. For the workers and leaders this is very much a fun activity to get involved in, but with little to show from this, it might quickly be abandoned as a flawed strategy.