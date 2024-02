FAISALABAD - The Anti Narcot­ics Force (ANF) has ar­rested an air passenger along with 1.85 kilogram (kg) Ice from Faisalabad International Airport. An ANF spokesman said here on Saturday that Muham­mad Anas was ready to proceed to Bahrain when the Airport Security Force over suspicion searched his luggage thoroughly and recovered 1.85 kg ice from secret layers of a bag. The ANF arrested the accused and an investigation is on­going, he added.