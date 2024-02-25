Sunday, February 25, 2024
12-year-old housemaid tortured to death in Faisalabad

Ayesha was working as a housemaid at Naimat Colony

Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   A minor housemaid was allegedly tortured to death in the area of Madi­na Town police station and the police claimed to have arrested the accused for investigation. 

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 12-year-old Ayesha, daughter of Murtaza Chaddhar of Chak No. 229-RB Makkoana, was working as housemaid in the house of Fazlur Rehman at Naimat Colony No. 2 where she was reportedly tortured. As a result, the girl received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

The police on the complaint of Murtaza Chaddhar, father of the ill-fated girl, registered a case and started investigation. Receiving in­formation, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia took se­rious notice of the incident and di­rected Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town to probe into the mat­ter and submit its report in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the accused. Therefore, a special police team was constituted who conduct­ed raids and arrested three accused including Fazlur Rehman and his two sisters Sunaila Tufail and Ra­heela Tufail while further investi­gation was under progress, spokes­man added.

Meanwhile, Chairperson Child Pro­tection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sara Ahmad has condemned the al­leged killing of minor housemaid and directed CPWB Faisalabad team to visit residence of the victim and meet her parents so that they could be provided justice, a spokesman of child protection bureau said.

