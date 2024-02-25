150 constables made head constables

LARKANA - A departmental promotion committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi in which the members of the committee were DSP Dukri Israr Ali Brohi, DSP Legal Bashir Ahmad Abro, Reader to SSP Larkana Senghar. Gopang, Head Clerk Hakim Ali Chana, Sheet Clerk Imran Ali Chandio, Senior Clerk Wajid Ali Memon and others participated in the commit­tee and reviewed the service sheets and required qualifications of the constables presented in the committee and appointed 150 constables of Lar­kana Police as Head Constables based on senior­ity. The rank promotion includes 133 ladies of List C-1, 2 drivers, 4 police constables and 13 constables of List C-2 who have been promoted to the rank of Head Constable PS-9.