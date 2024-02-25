Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

150 constables made head constables

APP
February 25, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA  -  A departmental promotion committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi in which the members of the committee were DSP Dukri Israr Ali Brohi, DSP Legal Bashir Ahmad Abro, Reader to SSP Larkana Senghar. Gopang, Head Clerk Hakim Ali Chana, Sheet Clerk Imran Ali Chandio, Senior Clerk Wajid Ali Memon and others participated in the commit­tee and reviewed the service sheets and required qualifications of the constables presented in the committee and appointed 150 constables of Lar­kana Police as Head Constables based on senior­ity. The rank promotion includes 133 ladies of List C-1, 2 drivers, 4 police constables and 13 constables of List C-2 who have been promoted to the rank of Head Constable PS-9.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1708786443.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024