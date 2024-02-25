25 criminals arrested during crackdown in Multan

MULTAN - Police on Saturday ar­rested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and il­legal weapons from their possession during a crack­down launched across the district in the last 24 hours. According to police sources, police launched a crackdown against crimi­nals across the district and arrested two drug peddlers and two illegal weapon holders besides recovering 30 litres of liquor, two pistols and rounds from their posses­sion. The police have also apprehended 14 kite sell­ers and recovered 1803 kites and chemical thread while two power pilferers were arrested for stealing electricity through direct wires. Meanwhile, three proclaimed offenders were arrested and involved in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes while two drivers were also held over viola­tions. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the con­cerned police stations, po­lice sources added.