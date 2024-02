GUJAR KHAN - Po­lice arrested seven gam­blers besides recovering thousands of rupees stake money and cell phones during a raid here on Sat­urday. On a tip-off, the police launched a crack­down in Gujar city where gambling was underway on cards. During raid, seven gamblers including Shafique, Waqar, Tanveer, Khurram, Tauqeer, Imran and Waqar were appre­hended with Rs 28,700 stake money, five cell phones and cards.