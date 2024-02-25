American spaceship facedown on the Moon after dramatic touchdown

WASHINGTON - The first American space­ship on the Moon since Apollo probably face-planted into the dirt after catching on a rock during its dramatic landing, the company that built it said Friday. Odysseus landed near the lunar south pole Thursday at 6:23 pm Eastern Time (2323 GMT), after a nail-bit­ing final descent when ground teams had to switch to a backup guidance system and took several minutes to establish radio contact after the lander came to rest. Intuitive Ma­chines, which achieved the first lunar landing by a private company.