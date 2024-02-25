Sunday, February 25, 2024
Anti-polio campaign to begin from today

Agencies
February 25, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   A seven-day anti-polio cam­paign would kick off across Sindh from Monday. The provincial task force on polio eradication said that over 10.6 million children across the province would be immunized during the week-long drive. The pro­vincial task force on polio eradication held a meeting in Karachi to review and fi­nalise the arrangements in this regard. Earlier on Janu­ary 21, Ministry of Health sources confirmed the pres­ence of poliovirus in sew­age samples of the Lasbela district of Balochistan. Ac­cording to sources within the Health Ministry, Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) was detected in sewage samples collected from Lasbela dis­trict. “The genome sequenc­ing of the virus, found in samples collected from Las­bela and Hub, showed that it belonged to Gadap Karachi. Last month, the Ministry of Health confirmed the pres­ence of poliovirus in envi­ronmental samples from nine districts of the country.

Agencies

