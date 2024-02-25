Sunday, February 25, 2024
Asma Jahangir, other groups secure victory in IHCBA elections

Web Desk
11:21 AM | February 25, 2024
The Asma Jahangir, Nayyar Bukhari, Raja Haleem Abbasi groups have emerged victorious in the annual elections of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA).

Following the completion of the counting process in the High Court Bar Association elections, Ali Azad secured the position of President with 785 votes, defeating his rival Hameed Khan Bhatti from the Hameed Khan group who obtained 490 votes.

For the position of Additional Secretary, Nusrat Parveen secured victory with 776 votes, while Shahin Akhtar remained in the second position with 484 votes.

In the race for the Joint Secretary position, Nadeem Akhtar Joiya emerged victorious with 674 votes, leaving behind his competitor Hammad Saeed Dar, who secured 577 votes.

Rana Ali Raza claimed victory in the race for the position of Library Secretary with 718 votes, while Rana Ali Amaar secured the second position with 530 votes.

The counting process concluded after the High Court Bar Association elections, and Ali Azad, Nasrat Parveen, Nadeem Akhtar Joiya, and Rana Ali Raza assumed their respective roles as President, Additional Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Library Secretary.

