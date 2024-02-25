Bilawal urged to pick Makhdoom Ahmed for Governor slot

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen has urged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to get Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood appointed as the Punjab Governor. In a press statement, he said that Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is the most suitable personality for the slot of Punjab governor. He further said that the Pakistan Peoples Party will become stronger and more popular among the masses in the Punjab province with the induction of Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood as governor. He said that Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is a seasoned politician who keeps his doors open for the public and believes in serving humanity despite having luxurious lifestyle. Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood has also been working hard for a long time to add a new vigour to the PPP’s popularity in the Punjab province.