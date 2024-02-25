Bilawal urged to pick Makhdoom Ahmed for Governor slot

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen has urged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to get Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood appointed as the Punjab Governor. In a press statement, he said that Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is the most suitable personality for the slot of Punjab governor. He further said that the Pakistan Peoples Par­ty will become stronger and more popular among the masses in the Punjab province with the induction of Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood as governor. He said that Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is a seasoned poli­tician who keeps his doors open for the public and believes in serving humanity despite having luxurious lifestyle. Makhdoom Ahmed Mehm­ood has also been working hard for a long time to add a new vigour to the PPP’s popularity in the Punjab province.