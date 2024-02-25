Book Governance of China formally unveiled

ISLAMABAD - The book Governance of China was formally unveiled on the sidelines of One-Day International Conference on “Role of Media in Enhancing the Global Connectivity through Belt and Road Initiative,” held here.
It was jointly presented by PRCCSF, China Media Group (Islamabad Studio) and Foundation University to the participants. The book is exclusively written by President Xi Jinping. It provides valuable insights into the Chinese government’s approach to governance and can be used as guidelines for policymakers worldwide.
