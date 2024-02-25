Book Governance of China formally unveiled

ISLAMABAD - The book Governance of China was for­mally unveiled on the side­lines of One-Day International Conference on “Role of Media in Enhancing the Global Con­nectivity through Belt and Road Initiative,” held here.

It was jointly presented by PRCCSF, China Media Group (Islamabad Studio) and Foundation University to the participants. The book is ex­clusively written by Presi­dent Xi Jinping. It provides valuable insights into the Chinese government’s ap­proach to governance and can be used as guidelines for policymakers worldwide.

