Sunday, February 25, 2024
Book Governance of China formally unveiled

INP
February 25, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The book Governance of China was for­mally unveiled on the side­lines of One-Day International Conference on “Role of Media in Enhancing the Global Con­nectivity through Belt and Road Initiative,” held here.

It was jointly presented by PRCCSF, China Media Group (Islamabad Studio) and Foundation University to the participants. The book is ex­clusively written by Presi­dent Xi Jinping. It provides valuable insights into the Chinese government’s ap­proach to governance and can be used as guidelines for policymakers worldwide.

INP

