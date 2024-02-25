Boy killed by speeding tractor trolley

RAWALPINDI - A 12-year-boy was crushed to death by a speed in tractor trol­ley in Dhoke Imam Din and two other students of college were shot and injured by the their class fellow in Kahuta, informed sources on Saturday.

According to sources, a young boy, whose family recently mi­grated to Tarbela Colony from Multan, was standing along with road at Dhoke Imam Din Chowk when a speeding tractor trolley hit him. Resultantly, the boy suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot, sources said. The driver of tractor trol­ley managed to escape from the scene while heavy contin­gent of area police rushed to the scene and moved the dead body to hospital with help of Rescue 1122 for autopsy. The police have also registered a case against the unknown driver and began searching for him. In yet another incident, a student of 2nd year namely Zain Tariq has shot and injured his two class fellows in Fauji Foundation College in Kahuta, sources said.

The maimed students were rushed to THQ Hospital for medical treatment where they have been identified as Abdul Rafay and Afzaal, they said. The accused managed to es­cape after committing crime. Police reached at the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. The reason was said to be a brawl between the students over a petty issue, said a police officer. Meanwhile, the locals expressed their deep concerns over feeble check and balance of college administra­tion over students. Police regis­tered case agaisnt Zain Tariq on complaint of injured students and began investigation.