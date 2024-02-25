Cab drivers block road to protest colleague’s murder

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of taxi drivers blocked main Mithi-Jhuddo road in Jhuddo town, 40 kilometres from here in protest against police failure to arrest kill­ers of their colleague, Amir Chohan, who was shot dead by unknown rob­bers in Bhirya City near Moro town a couple of days ago.

The drivers, who were staging the protest under the banner of All Paki­stan Taxi Union’s Mirpurkhas chap­ter, parked their vehicles across the road to block traffic and raised slo­gans, calling for immediate arrest of the killers.

The protesters led by the union’s divisional president Junaid Ahmed Unnar and others told local me­dia persons that the taxi drivers faced constant threats to their lives on roads across the province. The dacoits opened fire at Chohan when he offered resistance to their attempt to rob him, they said.

They deplored that police had not yet arrested any of the culprits, who were reportedly moving about freely in the area without any fear of get­ting caught.

They demanded Sindh IGP and other authorities concerned take no­tice of the murder, ensure immediate arrest of, and exemplary punishment to the culprits, and urged them to provide taxi drivers protection from highwaymen. Later, police persuaded the protesters to call off the protest.