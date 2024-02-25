CBS clinch fifth Corporate Challenge Cup title

LAHORE - CBS team clinched the Corporate Challenge Cup title for the fifth time after defeating Netsol in the final here. After winning the toss and de­ciding to bat first, the CBS team post­ed 207 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Naeem emerged as top scorer with 92 runs while Ayan Ali hammered unbeaten 83. In pursuit of the tar­get, Netsol team bundled out after scoring 187 runs in 19 overs. Kashif Ali scored 84 runs off 30 balls while Adnan Butt was the other prominent batter who struck 40 runs. Munsif Ali, Muhammad Naeem and Israr Ahmed grabbed two wickets each. Muham­mad Naeem was declared player of the final Match. Ayan Ali of CBS was declared the best batterof the tour­nament, M Faisal of Netsol the best bowler and M Umar of CBS the best wicketkeeper of the tournament.