CCP approves three KSA-based mergers with stake in Pakistan’s steel sector

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval to three mergers con­cerning M/s/ Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed), hav­ing a presence in Pakistan’s steel market.

The overall transaction com­prises of restructuring of two entities divided into three stages of transactions. Based in the Saudi Arabia, Hadeed is a well-established company, producing a range of steel products. It deals in spot sales in Pakistan’s steel market and exports to Pakistan through international traders. Initially, M/s The Public Invest­ment Fund (PIF) sent a pre-merger application to CCP to ac­quire 100 percent shareholding of Hadeed from M/s Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC). PIF is a sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and known for its diverse investments in various sectors globally. PIF has entered into a share purchase agreement with SABIC, under which SABIC agrees to sell its entire share capital of Hadeed to PIF.

Moving on the next step, Hadeed was to acquire 100 per­cent shareholding of Al Rajhi Steel Industries Company from M/s Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Sons Investment. Al Ra­jhi Steel, established in 1978, is a subsidiary of Al Rajhi Invest and is known for its steel manufactur­ing capabilities in Saudi Arabia. This involved a share exchange agreement between Hadeed and Al Rajhi Invest. In the third stage, PIF intends to dispose of its 44.5 percent shareholding in Hadeed to M/s Muhammad Bin Abdu­laziz Al Rajhi & Sons Investment thus sharing control over Hadeed and Al Rajhi Steel for improving their respective production capa­bilities and increasing their op­erational efficiency.

These transactions, as per the information available, are not anticipated to raise any compe­tition concerns in the relevant market. The steel sector in Paki­stan is one of the most impor­tant industries in the country. It plays a vital role and with in­vestments it can help raise the GDP and bring benefits to both the economy and investors.