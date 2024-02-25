Ceasefire along LoC in disputed Kashmir remains in place: UN official

UNITED NATIONS - A senior UN official has told the Special Commit­tee on Peacekeeping Operations that the cease­fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disput­ed Jammu and Kashmir region remains in place, with only two violations reported in 2023, ac­cording to diplomatic sources.

Briefing the 157-member Committee, also known as C-34, Khaled Khairi, the assistant sec­retary-general for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific in the Department of Political Affairs, also said that the UN was implementing its mandate for the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which moni­tors the LoC, as outlined in Security Council res­olutions on the Kashmir dispute. Khairi pointed out that the mission was facing increasing diffi­culties in obtaining visas, which he said hindered its ability to carry out its mandate fully.

Established in 1949, UNMOGIP is the sec­ond-longest-running UN peacekeeping mission.

Despite India’s ongoing challenges and hin­drances, including visa denials and restrictions on the movement of UNMOGIP peacekeepers in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the mission con­tinues to play a vital role in observing and re­porting on the situation along the LoC, contrib­uting to maintaining peace and stability in the region. ASG Khiari also brought the issue of bor­der crossing closure to the attention of the Com­mittee, saying that since the COVID-19 pan­demic, the Sialkot-Jammu border crossing has remained closed.

Meanwhile, the committee started its negotiation process for its 2024 report. Naeem Sabir Khan, a counselor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, is act­ing as one of the co-facilitators of the process.