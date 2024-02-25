Sunday, February 25, 2024
China’s inclusive loans to small businesses grow in Jan

February 25, 2024
BEIJING   -   China’s inclusive loans to micro and small en­terprises registered an increase in January as the country steps up financial support for the real economy, offi­cial data showed. As of the end of January, out­standing inclusive loans extended to small and micro businesses rose 24.41 percent from a year ago to 29.91 trillion yuan (about 4.21 trillion US dollars), according to data from the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA). The figure was up 850 billion yuan compared to the start of 2024, the NFRA said. The share of credit loans in inclusive loans to small and mi­cro businesses has gone up in recent years. Data showed that outstand­ing credit loans stood at 7.35 trillion yuan last month, surging 48.96 percent year on year

Agencies

