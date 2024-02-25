China’s public offering fund value hits 27.36tr yuan

BEIJING - The assets under the management of China’s public offering funds reached 27.36 trillion yuan (about 3.85 trillion US dollars) in January, data from the Asset Man­agement Association of China showed. Compared to 2023, the figure went down from 27.6 trillion yuan, the association said. The scale of closed-end funds stood at about 3.79 trillion yuan, while that of open-end funds was 23.57 trillion yuan. Of the 145 fund manage­ment companies, 49 are foreign-funded and 96 are domestic firms, the data showed.