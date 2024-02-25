CJ SHC inaugurates video link system at central prison Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC), Aqeel Ahmed Ab­basi inaugurated a video link system at Central Prison and Correction Facility Hyderabad on Saturday to enable the produc­tion of the under-trial prison­ers before the respective courts through the video link.

In a statement issued after the visit, the Senior Superintendent of Central Jail informed that the video link was a significant step in the judicial history of Sindh aimed at producing the prison­ers before the court through video connectivity. According to him, the CJ was accompanied by justices Shafiuddin Siddiqui, Junaid Abdul Ghaffar, Amjad Ali Sahito, Khadim Hussain Soomro, and Aijaz Ali Hakro besides the judicial officers.

The jail official said the video link had been introduced as part of the ongoing reforms in the ju­dicial system.

He expressed hope that the in­novative approach was expected to expedite the case proceed­ings and would contribute to the swift disposal of cases. He said the video link had been imple­mented under rule 670 of the Sindh Prisons and Correction Service Rules, 2019. The Super­intendent stated that the link would also save transportation costs besides addressing the se­curity concerns attached to the process of transportation.

He apprised that the CJ was presented with the general sa­lute by the prison guards on his arrival while the IG Prisons Syed Munawar Ali Shah briefed Justice Abbasi about the Central Jail.