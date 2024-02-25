CM inaugurates upgraded Safari Park and Lahore Zoo

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with the Punjab Cabinet, inaugurated the upgraded Safari Park here on Saturday. The project has been completed in a record period of time and opened after its upgradation. The CM, along with the provincial ministers, conducted a detailed two hours visit of the Safari Park. Mohsin Naqvi by paying from his own pocket bought tickets for himself, for the ministers and for the officers at the Information Centre. The CM expressed his affection with the children of SOS Village who came to visit the Safari Park. He visited the lion and tiger safari in a special vehicle and directed to further improve the loin and tiger safari. He witnessed lions roaming in an open and free environment from the vehicle. He also witnessed the Hologram Zoo by wearing special glasses and expressed his affection with the Panda through the hologram Zoo. He expressed his keen interest in the Hologram Zoo. He underwent a safari visit to witness the salt range, ostrich, deer, stag, kudu, aryal and other animals.