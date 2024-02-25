Sunday, February 25, 2024
CM inaugurates upgraded Safari Park and Lahore Zoo

CM inaugurates upgraded Safari Park and Lahore Zoo
Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with the Punjab Cabinet, inaugurated the upgraded Safari Park here on Satur­day. The project has been completed in a record period of time and opened after its upgradation. The CM, along with the provincial ministers, conducted a de­tailed two hours visit of the Safari Park. Mohsin Naqvi by paying from his own pocket bought tickets for himself, for the ministers and for the officers at the In­formation Centre. The CM expressed his affection with the children of SOS Village who came to visit the Safari Park. He vis­ited the lion and tiger safari in a special vehicle and directed to further improve the loin and tiger safari. He witnessed lions roaming in an open and free en­vironment from the vehicle. He also witnessed the Hologram Zoo by wear­ing special glasses and expressed his affection with the Panda through the hologram Zoo. He expressed his keen interest in the Hologram Zoo. He un­derwent a safari visit to witness the salt range, ostrich, deer, stag, kudu, aryal and other animals.

PDMA issues alert for rains, snowfall in Balochistan

Staff Reporter

