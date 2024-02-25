CM visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) here on Saturday. The CM paid tribute to the exemplary religious services rendered by Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) for promotion of Islam. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the progress, prosperity, stability and peace of the country. CM es­pecially prayed for the liberation of the oppressed Palestinian and Kashmiri Muslims. Mohsin Naqvi also prayed for the martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the dear homeland. Khateeb Data Darbar Mufti Ramzan Sialvi held a special prayer. Provin­cial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Chairman P&D Board, SMBR, IG Police, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Secretary Auqaf, Aslam Tareen of Madina Foun­dation and officials concerned were also present.