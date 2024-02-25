Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner reviews arrangements for polio campaign

APP
February 25, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   Divisional Commission­er Syed Khalid Hyder Shah on Saturday pre­sided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the anti-polio campaign to start on 26th February. Address­ing the meeting Com­missioner directed con­cerned officers to take sustainable measures to ensure 100% results, besides administering polio drops to children up to 5- years of age as well give additional dos­es of vitamin A to make the immunity system of children stable. On this occasion, the Commis­sioner distributed com­mendable certificates to polio workers who showed the best perfor­mance in the last polio drive. Additional Com­missioner-II Manzoor Leghari, DHO Hyder­abad Lala Jaffer, Dr Jam­shed Khanzada, Bisma Memon and other rel­evant officers were also present on the occasion.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1708786443.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024