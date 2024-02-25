Commissioner reviews arrangements for polio campaign

HYDERABAD - Divisional Commission­er Syed Khalid Hyder Shah on Saturday pre­sided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the anti-polio campaign to start on 26th February. Address­ing the meeting Com­missioner directed con­cerned officers to take sustainable measures to ensure 100% results, besides administering polio drops to children up to 5- years of age as well give additional dos­es of vitamin A to make the immunity system of children stable. On this occasion, the Commis­sioner distributed com­mendable certificates to polio workers who showed the best perfor­mance in the last polio drive. Additional Com­missioner-II Manzoor Leghari, DHO Hyder­abad Lala Jaffer, Dr Jam­shed Khanzada, Bisma Memon and other rel­evant officers were also present on the occasion.