February 25, 2024
Comprehensive bonded zone of China’s Xiong’an launches export business

Agencies
February 25, 2024
Business

SHIJIAZHUANG  -  On Saturday, a truck carrying 150,000 piezoelectric quartzs left the comprehensive bonded zone of the Xiong’an New Area in north China’s Hebei province, marking the first ex­port business conducted by the zone. This export business marks the start of regular operations in the compre­hensive bonded zone, said Wang Lei, deputy head of Xiong’an Customs.

The goods will first be transported to Beijing and then exported to Japan. Approved in June 2023, the zone cov­ers a total area of approximately 0.63 square km. The first phase of the zone occupies around 0.42 square km. The zone’s policies, such as tax refunds, bonded imports and free circulation of goods within the zone, are expect­ed to reduce institutional transaction costs and promote the agglomeration and development of high-end manu­facturing and production services in line with the positioning of the new area, according to Wang.

Agencies

