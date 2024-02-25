COMSTECH, UET sign MoU to promote science diplomacy

ISLAMABAD - COMSTECH and the University of Management and Technology (UMT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote science and education diplomacy among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Under the agreement, UMT will offer scholarships to scholars from OIC member states facilitated by COMSTECH, focusing on capacity building, science, technology, and innovations. The signing ceremony, held at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad, was witnessed by Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, and Dr Asif Raza, Air Vice Marshal, HI (M) (Retd), Rector of UMT, sealing the partnership.