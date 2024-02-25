Sunday, February 25, 2024
COMSTECH, UET sign MoU to promote science diplomacy

February 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   COM­STECH and the Univer­sity of Management and Technology (UMT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote science and edu­cation diplomacy among member states of the Or­ganization of Islamic Co­operation (OIC). Under the agreement, UMT will offer scholarships to scholars from OIC member states facilitated by COMSTECH, focusing on capacity build­ing, science, technology, and innovations. The sign­ing ceremony, held at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad, was witnessed by Prof Dr M Iqbal Choud­hary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, and Dr Asif Raza, Air Vice Marshal, HI (M) (Retd), Rector of UMT, sealing the partnership. 

