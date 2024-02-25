Sunday, February 25, 2024
DC Faisalabad inaugurates anti-polio drive

Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inaugurated a week-long anti-polio drive by dispensing drops to the children in Allied Hospital-1 here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 4,869 teams were constituted to vaccinate 1.64 million children up to the age of 5 years in the district. He said that the polio campaign would commence in Faisalabad from February 26 and the anti-polio teams would pay door-to-door visits to administer drops up to March 3, 2024. He said that static teams would also remain available at public places across the district including lorry adda, railway stations, motorway in­terchanges, parks, markets, shopping malls, etc.

