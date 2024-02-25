Delhi-controlled SIA files chargesheet against jailed Maulana Sarjan Barkati, his wife in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a chargesheet against incarcerated senior All Parties Hurriyat Con­ference (APHC) leader and prominent religious schol­ar, Maulana Sarjan Barkati and his wife in Indian ille­gally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). According to Kashmir Media Service, the chargesheet was filed in a special court in Kul­gam against Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati and his wife under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). As per the chargesheet, the case was registered against him for provoking youth to join the struggle for the right to self-determination. “Further investigation against other suspects and associates of charge-sheet­ed persons will be con­tinued,” the SIA Kashmir said. Meanwhile, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu also filed a 4th sup­plementary chargesheet against six more Kashmiris in a fake case registered against them by the Indian police in the occupied terri­tory. It is worth mentioning here that Maulana Sarjan Barkati became a house­hold name during the mass uprising triggered by the extrajudicial killing of pop­ular youth leader, Burhan Wani in July 2016 for his distinct style of sloganeer­ing. He was arrested in Oc­tober of that year and sub­sequently booked under the draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA).