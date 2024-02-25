Economic Watch: Chinese stocks’ strong rally rebuilds confidence

BEIJING - The Chinese stock market has staged a strong rally in the first week of the Chi­nese Lunar New Year after trading re­sumed following an eight-day Chinese Spring Festival holiday.

Counting in the three days of sharp rises before the holiday, the market has achieved an 8-day rising streak since Feb 6, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rising by more than 11 percent and the Shenzhen Compo­nent Index up by nearly 13 percent dur­ing Feb. 6-23. On Friday, Chinese stocks closed 0.55 percent higher at 3,004.88, a tad higher above the psychologically important 3,000 mark, while the Shen­zhen Component Index closed up 0.28 percent at 9,069.42.

As the Chinese ushered in the Year of the Dragon, also known as Loong, a Chinese zodiac legendary creature tra­ditionally viewed as bringing good luck and fortune, the market’s week-long buoyant performance to some extent boosts investors’ expectations of better investment returns in 2024.

In tandem with the market’s rally, “supervision” and “risk mitigation” have lately become the buzzwords as the nation’s top securities regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Com­mission (CSRC), welcomed earlier this month a new head. This week, the regulator also convened intensive symposiums for people from all walks of life to listen to their voices on the sound development of the nation’s capital market.

SYMPOSIUMS ZERO IN ON CAPITAL MARKET ISSUES

Wu Qing took office as the CSRC’s new chairman just a few days before the Chinese Spring Festival. He report­edly worked overtime even during the holiday, and on Feb 18 and 19, Wu and other CSRC leaders chaired more than 10 consecutive symposiums to exten­sively hear the opinions and suggestions on strengthening stock market supervi­sion, risk control, and the promotion of the capital market’s high-quality devel­opment. Analysts and pundits broadly viewed this series of symposiums as both very unusual and impactful in that the topics covered by these meetings were wide-ranging and in-depth.

Wu Xiaoqiu, president of China Capi­tal Market Research Institute, said that the holding of these symposiums has reflected the CSRC’s high concerns for the current situation and development of the capital market. “Chairman Wu is a capital market expert and has a thor­ough understanding of the capital mar­ket. The issue that everyone is most concerned about at the meeting is how to stabilize the market and stabilise ex­pectations. We discussed how to further promote system reform and achieve the combination of short-term policies and long-term system construction.”

According to the CSRC, the sympo­siums dwelled upon topics such as IPO access, supervision of listed companies, standardising shareholding reduction and trading behavior, optimizing divi­dends, and promoting value investing. They also focused on other topics such as optimising market value management, enhancing the strength of professional institutions, promoting long-term funds to enter the market, delisting mecha­nisms, and market openness and safety.

MAJOR SUGGESTIONS RAISED THROUGH THESE MEETINGS

The CSRC summarised some main cat­egories of suggestions from participants in a statement, including:

—To strictly control IPO access, strengthen the whole-process super­vision of listed companies, resolutely clear out unqualified listed companies, fundamentally improve the quality of listed companies, and increase invest­ment returns.

— To adhere to the investor-oriented concept by standardising various trans­action behaviors and improving the sys­tem’s fairness.

— To develop and strengthen the ca­pabilities of professional investment to attract more medium and long-term funds to invest in the market.

— To adhere to marketisation and rule of law, unswervingly deepen capi­tal market reform, expand institutional opening, and consolidate the institu­tional foundation for the capital mar­ket’s high-quality development.

Experts and economists who joined in the symposium discussions also delib­erated their views on the capital market operation and reform. Tian Xuan, vice president of the Tsinghua University PBC School of Finance, said in an interview with the China Securities Journal, a na­tional securities newspaper, that there are already institutional designs that are in­vestor-oriented and prioritise investment returns, but what’s most important is to improve the quality of listed companies. “It is necessary to attract high-growth, high-tech companies to go public and enhance their investability; it is also necessary to strictly control IPO access, strengthen the whole-process supervision of listed com­panies, and resolutely delist stocks from the market that do not meet requirements to promote the survival of the fittest in the market.” Tian added that it is also neces­sary to synergise both the criminal law and securities law to severely crackdown on financial fraud, fraudulent offerings, insider trading, market manipulation, and other illegal activities.

The market’s rally this week has been in tandem with penalty announcements for market violations. For instance, on Thursday, the CSRC announced fines to the tune of more than 100 million yuan (around 14 million US dollars) for 11 in­dividuals suspected of illegal practices such as insider trading and market ma­nipulation, the Securities Times, a na­tional financial newspaper reported.

On Feb 19, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges issued separate state­ments that named Lingjun Investment, a major quant fund, as an entity that had disrupted orderly market trading by sell­ing an excessive amount of stocks worth more than 2.5 billion yuan within the first minute following the market’s open, which led to a temporary sharp drop of key benchmark indices. The exchanges announced penalties for the company, in­cluding open censure and a restriction on trading for a stated period of three days. The CSRC said that the measures taken were for fulfilling trading supervision re­sponsibilities, not limiting share selling.