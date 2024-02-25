ECP allocates women’s reserved seats to parties based on election results

Sunday, February 25, 2024
Election Commission is still considering distribution of remaining reserved National Assembly seats from KP to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC)

Agencies
February 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a no­tification distributing women’s reserved seats in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa among different politi­cal parties based on the propor­tion of seats won by each party in the National Assembly elec­tions held on February 8.

According to the notification, Shaista Khan from the Paki­stan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has been declared the winner of a special seat in proportion to her party’s won General seats from Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, Shahida Begum, a candidate nominated by JUI, has secured a seat in the National Assem­bly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Election Commission is still considering the distribu­tion of the remaining reserved National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

