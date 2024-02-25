ECP allocates women’s reserved seats to parties based on election results

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a no­tification distributing women’s reserved seats in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa among different politi­cal parties based on the propor­tion of seats won by each party in the National Assembly elec­tions held on February 8.

According to the notification, Shaista Khan from the Paki­stan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has been declared the winner of a special seat in proportion to her party’s won General seats from Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, Shahida Begum, a candidate nominated by JUI, has secured a seat in the National Assem­bly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Election Commission is still considering the distribu­tion of the remaining reserved National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).