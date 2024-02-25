ECP notifies non-Muslim special seats in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has issued a notifica­tion allocating non-Muslim special seats to various political parties in proportion to the seats won by each party in the National Assembly elections held on February 8.

According to the notification, out of a total of 10 minority seats, Paki­stan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) clinched 4 Non-Muslim seats, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured 2 seats, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) obtained 1 seat, making a total of 7 seats dis­tributed among the parties.

PML-N’s non-Muslim members in the National Assembly include Kes­oo Mal Kheal Das, Darshan, Nelson Azeem, and Isphanyar M Bhandara. For the PPP, Ramesh Lal and Naveed Aamir won non-Muslim seats in the NA. Mohan Manjaini secured a seat in the NA as an MQM nominee.

Likewise, In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a notification has been issued for 5 seats specifically designated for women on reserved seats in the pro­vincial assembly. Two seats each for women have been allotted to the Pa­kistan Muslim League (N) and Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI), while the Paki­stan People’s Party has been allocat­ed one reserved seat for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

JUI’s declared elected MPAs for re­served women seats include Reha­na Ismail and Asima Alam. PML-N’s declared elected MPAs for reserved seats include Sobia Shahid and She­hla Bano. The declared elected MPA for PPP is Nelofar Babar.

The Election Commission is still deliberating on the allocation of specific seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council, as well as deciding on 26 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, which include 21 re­served seats for women.